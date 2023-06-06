Rivers United Target Another Win, Enyimba Fired Up For Lobi Test

Holders Rivers United will look to build on their impressive start in the Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs when they take on Lobi Stars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Monday (today).

The Pride of Rivers started the competition on a winning note edging out Sunshine Stars 1-0.

Left-back Ebube Duru scored the decisive goal from the spot on 63 minutes.

Remo Stars held eight-time champions Enyimba to a 2-2 draw in their first game.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will be desperate to secure maximum points in this game after a brave display against Enyimba.

In the first game of the day, Enyimba will be up against Lobi Stars.

The People’s Elephant were held to a 2-2 draw by Remo Stars on Saturday.

Lobi Stars on the other hand were held to a 0-0 draw by Bendel Insurance in their opening fixture.

Bendel Insurance, who set a new unbeaten record in the Nigerian top-flight after their 0-0…