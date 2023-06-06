Sierra Leone Vs Nigeria: Peseiro Scouts For Players At NPL Playoffs

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro was at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Monday for a scouting mission.

The ground is currently hosting the Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs.

Peseiro also monitored proceedings on the opening day of the competition last Saturday.

Read Also: NPL Playoffs: Dethroning Rivers United Will Be Difficult, But Achievable — Enyimba Goalie Olorunleke

The 63-year-old has so far watched all the games played in the NPL Playoffs.

The former Saudi Arabia coach is expected to include a few local players in his squad for the Super Eagles upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Leone Stars of Sierra.

Rivers United goalkeeper, Victor Sochima was included in the squad for the Super Eagles double header against Guinea-Bissau in March.

Peseiro’s charges will take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Kayon Doe Stadium, Monrovia on June 18.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…