Bellingham Agrees Personal Terms For Real Madrid Switch

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has agreed personal terms to join Laliga giants Real Madrid in this summer transfer window.

Real Madrid could sign the England international for over €100 million with some add-ons.

Bellingham will join an already stacked Los Blancos (The Whites) midfield with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric.

According to BVB Aktie, Bellingham’s deal hasn’t been formally signed, but the formalities are expected in the next couple of days.

“With the realisation of this transfer Real Madrid will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of 103.0m EUR,” BVB Aktie divulged.

“In addition, the payment of variable transfer fees up to a total maximum amount of about 30 per cent of the amount of the fixed transfer has been agreed.

“Such variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting successes by…