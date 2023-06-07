Bendel Insurance Hold Enyimba, Extend Unbeaten Streak

Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Premier League to 21 games after they held Enyimba to a 1-1 draw in their Super Six playoffs tie on Wednesday.

Enyimba took the lead on 23 minutes through Sadiq Abubakar.

Abubakar curled the ball into the net following a superb counter-attacking move.

Insurance rallied back with Divine Nwachukwu netting the equaliser eight minutes before the break.

Deputy Echeta flotted the ball inside the box and Nwachukwu nodded home superbly.

It was Nwachukwu’s second goal of the playoffs.

Enyimba maintained top spot on the standings with five points from three games.

Insurance are still looking for their first win after playing three consecutive draws.

