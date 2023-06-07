Bosso Vies For 2nd Term As Nigerian Coaches President

Flying Eagles Head Coach, Ladan Bosso, is set to vie to lead Nigeria Football Coaches Association for another term in office as president of the body, Completesports.com reports.

The coaches body’s election scheduled for June 18 in Abuja may see Bosso who led the Flying Eagles to the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina return unopposed as nobody else has picked a form to contest the presidency of the coaching body with less than two weeks to the election

A five-member electoral committee led by Mohammed Manzo as chairman and Alphonsus Dike as secretary has begun the sale of nomination forms.

The form for the President’s candidacy is selling for N70,000, while other positions like the Vice President, Secretary General, and Training Officer are selling for N50,000 respectively.

Nomination forms for the positions of Treasurer, Financial Secretary, PRO,…