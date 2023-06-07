Don’t Rush To Secure Contract In Europe –Babangi

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has cautioned the Flying Eagles players not to be in a rush to secure contract in Europe.

Recall that Nigeria were recently eliminated by South Korea in the Quarter Finals of the ongoing 2023 U-20 World Cup.

With few of the players attracting interest from clubs in Europe, however, Babangida in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the players mustn’t rush to sign any contract all in the name of playing in Europe.

“I am really impressed with the general performance of the Flying Eagles despite losing to South Korea in the quarter finals. Yes, the players gave all their best but then there is nothing we can do about the result.

“At this stage, I am sure some players would have caught the eyes of clubs in Europe but I will advise them not to be in a rush to sign any contract just because they want to play in Europe.

“It is better to wait and look at clubs that they know will help them grow and develop their game so that…