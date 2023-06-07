Fiorentina Won’t Change Style Of Football Against

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic has reaffirmed that they will not change their style of football ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League final against West Ham.

Milenkovic in a chat with TribalFootball said that Fiorentina will attack West Ham in the final.

“West Ham are a powerful and fast-paced side with some very physically strong players. We’ve got to be on our toes, but we too have our strengths, so we need to be ambitious and believe in ourselves,” said Milenkovic in his press conference.

“Today is an historic game for us, one last step to put the icing on the cake.

“I don’t see why we should change our style of football. We achieved less than we deserved in the Coppa Italia, considering the performance. Today will be the same Fiorentina approach you have seen all season long.

“We’re aware that we can be in dangerous situations, but we accept those because they mean we can create more in attack. We need even more concentration and reading of…