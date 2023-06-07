Liverpool Sign £35m Star From Brighton

Liverpool have reportedly activated the transfer clause in the contract of Alexis Mac Allister at Brighton and Hove Albion which is the final step in the signing of the Argentine midfielder.

The transfer fee is far below the £70 million fee reported by various news outlets. And according to a report on Teamtalk.com, Liverpool have tidied up a £35m transfer deal.

The likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo have left the Merseyside club at the end of their contracts. The Reds are expected to sign at least three midfielders to revamp the department. And it is not a surprise that Jurgen Klopp looked to sign Mac Allister to spearhead his midfield next season.

The 24-year-old has already approved the Reds’ proposed contract after passing a medical examination.

Mac Allister’s pay will increase from £50,000 to £150,000 per week. A five-year agreement that lasts through…