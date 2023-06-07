Manchester United Star Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-Girlfriend

Manchester United Brazilian winger Antony has been accused of domestic violence by his former girlfriend in Brazil, reports the Metro.

The 22-year-old woman filed a report at a police station in Sao Paulo on Monday, which contains accusations of assault, bodily injury and threatening behaviour by Antony.

The report details multiple allegations of violence against the woman, the first of which is said to have taken place at a nightclub in Sao Paulo in July 2022.



The second incident is said to have occurred in January 2023 where the woman alleges that she was attacked by Antony and required surgery due to an injury she suffered.

Two further attacks are alleged to have taken place in England, including one incident where her finger was cut on a glass which was broken by Antony. The police report includes a photograph of the scar on her hand.

The woman has also accused Antony of verbally threatening to kill her during a telephone conversation on May 20 – the same day he played in…