Pressure On Man City To Defeat Inter Milan –Dimarco

Inter Milan wing back Federico Dimarco has suggested that pressure is on Manchester City to defeat Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday, June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Inter are playing their first Champions League final since the 2009/10 season when they clinched the title 2-0 over Bayern Munich, while this is the Cityzens’ second final in three seasons since losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the 2020/21 final match.

In an interview with TNT Sports Brazil as quoted by Football Italia, Dimarco says that Manchester City are obsessed with winning the Champions League.

“I think if someone dreams and goes on to the pitch with the right spirit, he has no pressure,” Dimarco said

“The pressure is on those who are obsessed with winning it. Manchester was built to win the Champions League. That is the truth.

“Over the last two years with the coach, we tended to have great results in knockout ties when stepped up and played like Inter….