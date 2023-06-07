Remo Stars, Sunshine Stars Share Spoils

Remo Stars and Sunshine Stars battled to a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Premier League playoffs contest in Lagos on Wednesday.

Samuel Anakwe flicked home a cross from Sodiq Ismail on 11 minutes after a routine free-kick.

Sunshine Stars got their equaliser two minutes after the break through Emmanuel Gyang.

Both teams remain winless in the competition.

Remo Stars have garnered three points from three games.

The Sky Blue Stars will take on Lobi Stars in their next game on Friday.

Sunshine Stars have recorded two points from same number of matches.

The Owena Waves next game is against eight-time champions, Enyimba.

