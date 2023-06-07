Rivers United Forward Nwagua Doubtful For Lobi Stars Clash

Nyima Nwagua is a big doubt for Rivers United’s Nigeria Premier League playoffs tie against Lobi Stars.

The title holders will take on Lobi Stars in the last game of matchday three at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Wednesday night.

Nwagua scored the opening goal in Rivers United’s 2-2 draw against Remo Stars on Monday.

The striker picked up a knock in the game and was replaced in the second half by Lukman Adefemi.

Adefemi scored a late equaliser to earn Stanley Eguma’s side a point in the keenly contested encounter.

Eguma could opt to start Adefemi in his place or start Liberia star Albert Korvah upfront.

Rivers United are joint leaders on the table with eight-time champions Enyimba.

