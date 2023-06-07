Rivers United Retain Second Spot After Draw Against Lobi Stars

Holders Rivers United maintained their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Premier League after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Lobi Stars on Wednesday night.

It was a cagey affair as both teams kept things tight at the back for majority of the game.

Rivers United held on to top position with Enyimba with five points.

Lobi Stars remain bottom of the log with two points from three games.

The Makurdi club need to win their remaining two games to at least pick a continental ticket.

Rivers United will next face Bendel Insurance, while Lobi Stars will be up against Remo Stars.

