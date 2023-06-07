Sunshine, Insurance, Remo Stars, Lobi Target First Win

Bendel Insurance will look to record their first win in the Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs when take on Enyimba on Wednesday.

The Benin Arsenals held Lobi Stars to a 0-0 draw in their first game and drew 1-1 against Sunshine Stars on Monday.

Another draw or defeat in this game could put paid to their chances of winning the title.

Enyimba top the standings with four points from two games.

Remo Stars will host Sunshine Stars in the second game of the day with both teams desperate to secure maximum points.

Remo Stars have drawn their opening two games in the competition.

The Sky Blue Stars were seconds away from victory against holders Rivers United on Monday before conceding a late equaliser.

Sunshine Stars have one point from two games having lost their opening fixture 1-0 to Rivers United.

It will be a win or bust situation for Mohammed Babaganaru’s Lobi Stars when they confront Rivers United.

The Makurdi club have one point from two games and must avoid defeat to…