We Are Envious Of Insurance’s Unbeaten Run

Enyimba forward Emeka Obioma admitted he and his teammates are envious of Bendel Insurance’s unbeaten run and did everything possible to end it.

Bendel recorded their third draw at the NPL playoffs after holding Enyimba to a 1-1 draw on match-day three of the NPL Super Six playoffs on Wednesday.

Enyimba took the lead on 23 minutes through Sadiq Abubakar whose left-foot cutler ended in the top corner.

But Insurance equalised on 37 minutes thanks to Divine Nwachukwu who headed in a cross.

It was their third encounter this season with Bendel Insurance recorded a win and a draw in their previous two fixtures.

The draw means Bendel Insurance are yet to taste defeat this season and have gone 21 games unbeaten.

Speaking after the game, Obioma admitted the Peoples Elephant into the game to halt the unbeaten run.

“We wanted to end their unbeaten run because we are envious of it but it is what it is, there’s nothing we can do it is there luck we just have to keep working.”

