West Ham Beat Fiorentina In Conference League Final

A late Jarrod Bowen’s goal saw West Ham United beat Fiorentina 2-1 to become Europa Conference League champions.

It is West Ham’s first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in the 1979/80 season.

Also, the Hammers have now won a major European trophy for the first time since the 1964/65 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

Former Chelsea left back Emerson (who now plays for West Ham) is the first player to win the Champions League, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.

After 1,097 games, David Moyes has won a major trophy for the first time in his managerial career.

The Hammers’ win means they have qualified for next season’s Europa League.

West Ham took the lead in the 62nd minute which was converted by Said Benrahma.

In the 67th minute Giacomo Bonaventura scored for Fiorentina to make it 1-1.

But in the 90th minute Bowen raced on to a through pass before slotting past the Fiorentina keeper to seal the win for West Ham.

Fiorentina is the second Italian team to lose…