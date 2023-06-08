2023 AFCONQ: We Will Give Our Best, Super Eagles Beatable

Sierra Leone head coach, John Keister has said his side won’t be intimidated by the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The Leone Stars will confront the three- time African champions in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday five encounter at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia on Sunday, June 18.

Group A leaders Nigeria are overwhelming favourites to win the contest.

Keister is however adamant his players will give their best against Jose Peseiro’s men.

“We are going to go there to compete. We are not going to go there and lie down. I don’t really need to let the players understand the significance of this game,”Keister said in a short video posted on the official website of the Sierra Leone Football Federation on Thursday.

” I think the players themselves should understand that. They should relish the challenge of coming up against Nigerian players who are doing well overseas.”

Sierra Leone occupy third position in the group with five…