Barcelona React To Messi’s Decision To Join Inter Miami

LaLiga champions Barcelona have reacted to Lionel Messi’s decision to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

Much speculation over Messi’s next move has been reported, with the 2022 World Cup winner being linked also with a deal worth £2billion to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

His father, Jorge, who is also his agent, had previously met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta to discuss a potential move back to the Catalan giants.

Following the talks, he said: “Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barca which is an option for sure.”

But on Wednesday Messi announced, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, that he would be moving to Inter Miami, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire at the end of June.

And following his announcement, Barcelona issued a statement wishing him well while also suggesting he was going to a league ‘with fewer demands and less pressure’.

“Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the…