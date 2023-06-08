Cremonese Place £6.5m Price Tag On Rangers Target Dessers

Cremonese have placed a £6.5m price tag on Rangers target and Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers remain locked in talks with Cremonese to land Dessers as the Ibrox side’s manager Michael Beale eye a swoop for the Nigerian.

The report claimed that the club tabled a significant seven-figure offer for Dessers.

The publication has since put out an update on the report that Rangers have failed with two substantial bids, with the Scottish giants remaining in pursuit.

The latest report reveals that Cremonese are keen to keep hold of Dessers and it would take a fee of at least £6.5m – the amount they paid to sign him from Genk last year – to tempt them into cashing in on him.

Beale could land a big upgrade on one of his current strikers as Dessers could offer far more than Jamaican international, Kemar Roofe.

Dessers scored six goals in 19 Serie A starts this term which was not enough to help…