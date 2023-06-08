Disappointment As Sweden Distance Self From Hosting Sex

Sweden Sports Confederation has denied reports circulating in the media that they will be hosting an inaugural sex competition schedule to commence today (Thursday).

The details of the news, which first emerged on Twitter, were carried by several news outlets on Monday.

However, Anna Setzman, spokesperson for the Swedish Sports Confederation, said in a written statement submitted to DW news, debunked the claim, saying: “”All this information is false.”

She added, “Right now, false information is being spread in some international media about Sweden and Swedish sports. These are vigorously denied

The whole speculation started when Göteborgs-Posten, one of the major Swedish-language dailies, reported that a Swedish man named Dragan Bratic was behind the whole drama.

It was added that Bratic owns several strip clubs and wanted sex to be classified as a sport.

He submitted an application to become a member of the confederation in January of this year.

The Swedish Sports…