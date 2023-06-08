Europa Conference League Team Of The Season Unveiled

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League team of the season has been unveiled.

The eleven players were selected for the team following their exploits in the Europa Conference League in the just concluded campaign.

According to UEFA.com the players are Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Dan Ndoye (Basel), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Cristiano Baregi (Fiorentina), Andy Diouf (Basel), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Declan Rice (West Ham), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham).

West Ham defeated Fiorentina in the 2022/23 Conference League final on Wednesday, June 7 at the Eden Arena.

The Europa Conference League was inaugurated in the 2021/22 season when Roma overcame Feyenoord 1-0 in the final.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.