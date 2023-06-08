Finidi Laments Poor Officiating In Enyimba’s Draw Against Insurance

Enyimba head coach, Finidi George was unhappy with the quality of officiating in his side’s Nigeria Premier League playoffs tie against Bendel Insurance.

The People’s Elephant were held to a 1-1 draw by Monday Odigie’s side.

Sadiq Abubakar gave Enyimba the lead early in the game following a superb counter-attacking move.

Bendel Insurance however equalised in the second half through Divine Nwachukwu.

“You all can see how our penalty calls was neglected after Chijioke Mbaoma was hacked down twice inside their box,” Finidi said after the game.

“The officiating was poor. We deserve more from this game but we have to put this behind us.

“We will focus on the next game, hopefully the result will be better than what we have today.”

Enyimba will take on Sunshine Stars in their next game on Friday.

