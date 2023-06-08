Gallant Flying Eagles Arrive Nigeria From Argentina

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have arrived the country following their exit from the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The players and their officials flew into Abuja on Thursday afternoon via Ethiopian Airlines.

The Flying Eagles were knocked out of the competition by South Korea at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Sunday night.

Ladan Bosso’s side lost the quarter-final tie 1-0 with Seok-Hyun Choi scoring the winning goal in the fifth minute of extra time.

It was the first time Nigeria will secure a berth in the quarter-final since the 2011 edition in Colombia.

The Eagles have made it to the final twice in the past.

South Korea will face Italy in the semi-final of the competition on Thursday (today) while Uruguay will take on debutants Israel in the other semis.

By Toju Sote

