I Felt Ashamed Calling Ronaldo ‘Fat Man’

Former Real Madrid attacking midfielder, Kaka, has confessed that he regretted calling Brazilian legend, Ronaldo Nazario a ‘fat man.’

Ronaldo, though, defended Kaka as he said that his former teammate’s English was not his strongest aspect.

However, Kaka admitted on the Denilson Show podcast (via UOL Brazil) that his comment about Ronaldo was rude.

“It is strange to say this, but many Brazilians don’t support Brazil. It happens sometimes. If you see Ronaldo walking around here, you will be like: ‘Wow’, he has something different here.

“In Brazil, he is just a fat man walking down the street. Of course, many Brazilians love Ronaldo. I love Ronaldo, but the way he is respected in Brazil and abroad is different, I see more respect for him outside the country than there.”

“The affection I have for Ronaldo is very special, and the way I brought him up on the subject was very rude. It wasn’t nice. You know when you remember some subjects and feel ashamed? So,…