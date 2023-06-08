I’m Starting A New Life At Inter Miami –Messi

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will be joining American side Inter Miami after his exit from French champions Paris St-Germain.

Messi, 35, had a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal while a return to Barcelona became an impossibility because of Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations.

“I’ve taken the decision that I am going to Miami,” Messi told newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

“[I decided] to leave Europe.”

He added: “It’s true that I had offers from another European team but I didn’t even think about it because in Europe, my idea was only to go to Barcelona.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it’s time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day to day life more.

“Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm.”

The ex-Barcelona forward was keen on a return to the Catalan club this summer but the FFP…