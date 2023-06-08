I’m Still Peseiro’s First Assistant Coach -Finidi

Enyimba coach, Finidi George has reiterated that he still remains the first assistant to Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro.

Finidi, who doubles as head coach of Nigeria Premier League outfit, Enyimba, was absent in the Super Eagles’ last outings against Guinea-Bissau, thereby raising doubt on his position with the senior national team.

However, in an interview with Sports Salsa, a radio program the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated that he’ll join the camp next week ahead of Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers clash against Sierra Leone.

“I’m still the first assistant to Jose Peseiro and will come next week. I think the camp opens for the players to come. And I think I’ll be there if things don’t get twisted,” Finidi told a radio programme, Sports Salsa.

“But first thing first, let me finish this duty with Enyimba, and if things go well, I will be in camp.”

