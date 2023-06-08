Inter Milan Need Motivation To Beat Man City In Champions

Former AC Milan coach, Arrigo Sacchi says that Inter Milan need to be highly motivated to beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The Nerazurri are targeting a double after winning the Coppa Italia while City are closing in on a treble after clinching the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

In a chat with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sacchi encouraged Inter to use counter attacks to overcome Manchester City.

“There is no winning formation to beat the opponent,” Sacchi said

“You simply have to have a strong motivation, a high team spirit and a game that enhances the qualities of the collective and the individual.

“Inter who do counter attacks very well must focus on this weapon and must frighten the English with these accelerations, so that they also get a bit scared and are not free to play as they want.

“If Inter were able to organise a well crafted pressing, Guardiola’s wingers and forwards won’t…