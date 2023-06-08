Man City Favourite To Overcome Inter Milan –Dzeko

Inter Milan striker, Edin Dzeko, has admitted that Man City are favourites to win the Champions League final because they are the best team in the world at the moment.

Recall that both teams will clash on Saturday for a place in the history book.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final between Inter and City, the Bosnian international said, “Obviously, it will be a special match for me, I spent four and a half wonderful years at Manchester City.

“We won titles, our generation was important for the team that is today. I will have many fans in Istanbul from both sides and it will be good for me. I can’t wait to play.

“I think we are a great team. To get to the Champions League final you have to be strong, so we believe in ourselves and know that Manchester City are favourites. They are the best team in the world that is normal. In the finals it is always 50-50.”

