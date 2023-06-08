NPL Playoffs: Our Target Is Just To Secure Continental Ticket —Sunshine Stars Captain, Abe

Sunshine Stars captain Sunday Abe has said the Akure-based club’s target in the ongoing NPL Super Six playoffs is to secure a continental ticket.

On match-day three of the playoffs at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Lagos on Wednesday, Sunshine held Remo to a 1-1 draw.

It was their second draw in three games without a win which puts them in fifth place on two points in the six-team table.

Speaking after the draw with Remo, Abe admitted that their focus is to be on the continent next season.

“Our own focus is to get the continental ticket and we are working towards that and I believe we will achieve it,” Abe said.

He said Sunshine did everything possible to overcome Remo which unfortunately did not happen.

“We always improve in every game and we tried our best but unfortunately we didn’t win.“

Up next for Sunshine in the playoffs is a tough fixture against leaders against Enyimba on Friday, June 9th.

