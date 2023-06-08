OFFICIAL: Argentina 2022 World Cup Winner Joins Liverpool

Liverpool have announced that they have reached an agreement for the transfer of Argentina 2022 World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

In a statement on their website, Liverpool announced that Mac Allister joins on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Liverpool FC has reached an agreement for the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.

“The 24-year-old has successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms to become the Reds’ first signing of the summer window.

“Mac Allister will arrive at Anfield less than six months on from helping Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar last December, capping a highly impressive season with Brighton.

“Mac Allister’s move to Anfield comes after three-and-a-half successful seasons at Brighton following a January 2019 switch from Argentinos Juniors, where he immediately returned on loan for six months until a further temporary stint with Boca…