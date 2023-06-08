Osimhen Nominated For Ghana Football Awards

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the Ghana Football Awards.

Osimhen’s nomination was announced on the Ghana Football Awards Twitter handle.

The Serie A winner will battle Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah in the Best African International category.

Osimhen made history as he became the first- ever African to finish top scorer in Serie A with 26 goals which helped Napoli emerge champions.

Also, he was named Serie A Best Striker for the 2022/23 season.

Mahrez has scored 15 goals, made 13 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Premier League and FA Cup champions Manchester City.

Also, Mahrez could end the season as a treble winner when City face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday.

For Salah, netted 30 goals, provided 16 assists in 51 games for Liverpool.





