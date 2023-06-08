Osimhen Nominated For Ghana Football Awards

By
Headliners
-
1


Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the Ghana Football Awards.

Osimhen’s nomination was announced on the Ghana Football Awards Twitter handle.

The Serie A winner will battle Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah in the Best African International category.

Osimhen made history as he became the first- ever African to finish top scorer in Serie A with 26 goals which helped Napoli emerge champions.

Also, he was named Serie A Best Striker for the 2022/23 season.

Mahrez has scored 15 goals, made 13 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Premier League and FA Cup champions Manchester City.

Also, Mahrez could end the season as a treble winner when City face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday.

For Salah, netted 30 goals, provided 16 assists in 51 games for Liverpool.
Source: Complete Sports

