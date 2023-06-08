Second Place Finish By Enyimba A Failure

Enyimba assistant coach Enyimba Olanrewaju Daniel has said a second or third place finish by the Elephants in any tournament is a failure.

Enyimba settled for a 1-1 draw against Bendel Insurance on match-day three of the NPL Super Six playoffs on Wednesday.

Sadiq Abubakar opened the scoring for Enyimba in the 23rd minute before Divine Nwachukwu equalised for Bendel Insurance on 37 minutes.

Despite the draw, Enyimba in five points top the six-team standing after three games.

Also Read: NPL Playoffs: We Are Envious Of Bendel Insurance’s Unbeaten Run —Enyimba Forward, Obioma

They have the same points as champions Rivers United who are second.

Following the draw against Bendel Insurance, Daniel admitted that the coaching crew of Enyimba, led by Finidi George are under pressure to succeed.

“As long as Enyimba go into tournaments people expect Enyimba to win, this is a club that second best is not good enough.

“We know the pressure that we are facing, Finidi and I are facing…