Sierra Leone Start Preparation For Super Eagles Clash

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone started preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

The training session took place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia.

The ground will host the game on Sunday, June 18.

Leone Stars head coach, John Keister announced a 38-man squad for the qualifier this week.

Keister is expected to cut down the list before the game.

The Leone Stars are currently third on the Group A table with five points from four games.

Keister’s charges are points four behind leaders Nigeria and two adrift of second-placed Guinea-Bissau.

Sierra Leone need to win the game to keep their dreams of making it to Cote d’Ivoire 2023 alive.

Nigeria won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja in June.

By Adeboye Amosu

