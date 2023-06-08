Sparta Rotterdam Vs Twente – Predictions, Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente – After losing their previous match against FC Utrecht 0-1 in the Eredivisie Europa Conference League Playoffs, Sparta Rotterdam will be seeking to bounce back in this first leg of the playoffs final at the Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel, Rotterdam.

Nick Viergever scored a goal for FC Utrecht at the eighty-minute mark. The result was 5-4 in favor of Sparta Rotterdam, and penalties were the deciding factor after it 2-2 on aggregate scoreline.

Sparta Rotterdam have rarely held out for the entire 90 minutes in recent games. According to the data, Sparta Rotterdam’s defence has been exposed in five of their last six games, leading to the loss of six goals. Of course, that kind of pattern might not continue throughout the current game.

Also Read – NPL Playoffs: Finidi Laments Poor Officiating In Enyimba’s Draw Against…