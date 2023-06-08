Stephen Keshi Stadium To Host Federation Cup Final

The Grand Finale of this year’s NFF-Tingo Federation Cup Competition will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Thursday, 15th June 2023.

The day will begin with the women’s final, between Cup holders Bayelsa Queens and multi-titlists Rivers Angels, which is billed to commence at 2pm. The men’s final, between 1978 champions Bendel Insurance of Benin and multi-titlists Rangers International of Enugu, will kick off at 5pm.

Football administrators, promoters, stakeholders and fans are already looking forward to one of the best finals in both men’s and women’s versions, with Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens the two teams that have represented Nigeria in the nascent CAF Women’s Champions League competitions – which underscores their strength on the home front.

Bayelsa Queens are the defending champions of the competition, having overwhelmed FC Robo Queens of Lagos in the final of the 2021 competition at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

