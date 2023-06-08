Who Is Going Crowned Champions Of The 2022/23 NPFL season?

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Thanks for watching.

Related: Complete Sports Update: Can Manchester City Complete The Treble?

USEFUL LINKS

NPL Playoffs: Finidi Laments Poor Officiating In Enyimba’s Draw Against Insurance

✅ https://www.completesports.com/npl-playoffs-finidi-laments-poor-officiating-in-enyimbas-draw-against-insurance/

NPL Playoffs: Our Target Is Just To Secure Continental Ticket —Sunshine Stars Captain, Abe

✅ https://www.completesports.com/npl-playoffs-our-target-is-just-to-secure-continental-ticket-sunshine-stars-captain-abe/

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/completesports

Like on…