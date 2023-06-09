Al Ittihad Vs National Bank Egypt – Predictions, Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Al Ittihad vs National Bank Egypt – Al Ittihad Alexandria Club will aim to rebound today after losing 2-1 to Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League. Seifeddine Jaziri scored Zamalek’s 23rd and 49th-minute goals.

Al Ittihad have rarely refused to yield in recent years. Al Ittihad have conceded eight goals in their last six outings. We can only wait and see if this game follows the pattern of the previous matchups.

In their previous match, the National Bank of Egypt prevailed against El Dakhleya 3-1 to earn a point in the Egyptian Premier League standings. They will bring that momentum into this contest.

As a result of a string of rock-solid performances by their defensive players, the National Bank of Egypt now have a total of three goals…