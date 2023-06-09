Everton Should Not Hesitate To Sell Iwobi -Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa forward, Gabriel Agbonlahor has called on Everton to put Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi up for sell during the summer transfer window..

Recall that the Nigerian international, who played an integral part of Everton’s relegation survival, is into the final year of his contract and will become a free agent next summer.

Agbonlahor, in a chat with Football Insider, said that it is time for the Toffees to cash in on the player.

“I think they should be open to selling Iwobi. He’s done okay. He’s been there when Everton needed someone,” Agbonlahor said to Football Insider.

“It would boost that transfer budget even more and allow them to move on to better targets and get clear of that relegation zone next season.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.