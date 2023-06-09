Federation Cup: NFF Announces New Date For Final

The Grand Finale of this year’s NFF-Tingo Federation Cup Competition slated for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba has now been moved to Wednesday, 21 June 2023.

“A couple of issues have come up for us to deal with and we are doing that speedily. The Grand Finale will still take place in Asaba and we are determined to make a showpiece of the event,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said on Friday.

As announced previously, the day will begin with the women’s final, between Cup holders Bayelsa Queens and multi-titlists Rivers Angels, which is billed to commence at 2pm. The men’s final, between 1978 champions Bendel Insurance of Benin and multi-titlists Rangers International of Enugu, will kick off at 5pm.

Bayelsa Queens are the defending champions of the competition, having overwhelmed FC Robo Queens of Lagos in the final of the 2021 competition at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin…