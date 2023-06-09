Guardiola Is Afraid Of Italian Teams  –Di Matteo

Former Chelsea coach Roberto Di Matteo has insinuated that Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is afraid of Italian teams as the Cityzens get set to face Inter Milan in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

Inter Milan knocked out Guardiola’s Barcelona in the semifinals of 2009/2010 Champions League 3-2 on aggregate.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Matteo who led Chelsea to knock out Guardiola’s Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final of 2011/2012 Champions League also compares The Blues legend, Didier Drogba, favourably to Romelu Lukaku.

“Guardiola is more than a coach, he is more like a visionary, but he knows how competitive Italians are and fears us,” Di Matteo said

“Playing against him is very challenging. He puts quality into every system and he changes when you don’t…