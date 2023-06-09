My Relationship With Ronaldo Have Not Collapsed -Georgina Rodriguez

Argentine-born Spanish model, Georgina Rodriguez has again rubbished rumours that her relationship with Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is having cracks.

Instead, she hinted that they could get married soon.

Both Georgina and Ronaldo have constantly denied that they are having problems.

But reporters again asked Georgina about her relationship status during a visit to Madrid to help launch Ronaldo’s new business.

Pressed by Telecinco on whether her relationship with the Portugal captain could end, Georgina said bluntly: “Of course not, you invited him.”

When asked if a lavish wedding could be on the cards in the near future, Georgina said: “Of course.

