NPL: Ogunmodede Relieved After ‘Important’ Remo Stars Win Against Lobi Stars

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede was extremely delighted after his side recorded their first win at the ongoing Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs.

The Sky Blue Stars defeated Lobi Stars 2-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Friday night.

The Ikenne club drew their previous three games in the competition.

Junior Lokosa gave Remo Stars the lead from a header on 17 minutesa following adeft cross from Sodiq Ismail.

The second goal arrived 10 minutes later with the lively Adams Olamilekan bending the ball home from a cut back by

Seun Ogunribide.

“Today is good for us. We drew our first three games. We have been pushing and pushing hard, but the reward for our efforts came today,” Ogunmodede said after the game.

“We played the first match, the second match we were suppose to win and the third game as well.

“We are so happy, we played against a…