NPL Playoffs: How We Ended Bendel Insurance Unbeaten Streak

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma has attributed his team’s victory against Bendel Insurance to a well laid out plan.

The title holders defeated Bendel Insurance 2-0 in the matchday four encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The win ended Bendel Insurance’s 21-game unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Premier League.

”We had a plan going into the game and the players sticked to it. We know they are a quality side but our good plan gave us victory,”Eguma said after the game.

“The game was not easy, both teams came out determined to win. I must commend my boys for playing to instruction.

“This a good a win for us. Now we can look forward to the last game with confidence.

“I hope we maintain same level of performance and hopefully come out victorious.”

Rivers United top the standings with eight points from four games.

The Port Harcourt club will take on Enyimba in their last game on Sunday.



By Adeboye Amosu

