NPL Playoffs:Super Eagles Invitee Nwachukwu Scores As Rivers United End Insurance Unbeaten Run

Bendel Insurance unbeaten run finally came to an end after they lost 2-1 to league champions Rivers United, on match-day four of the NPL Super Six playoffs on Friday.

Super Eagles invitee for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone, Divine Nwachukwu got Bendel Insurance goal in stoppage time.

The Benin-based team went into the game on the back of 21 games without defeat.

Rivers United go top of the six-team table on eight points after four games while Insurance are fourth on three points.

Morice Chukwu gave Rivers United the lead on the stroke of halftime before Joseph Onoja added the third goal in the 90th minute.

Nwachukwu pulled a goal back for Insurance in the 95th minute which was only a consolation strike.

The other games for Friday will see Enyimba play Sunshine Stars while Lobi Stars will battle Remo Stars.

