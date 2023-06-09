Nwachukwu Celebrates Super Eagles Call-up

Divine Nwachukwu of Bendel Insurance has expressed happiness after he was called up for the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON qualifier with Sierra Leone.

On Friday, head coach Jose Peseiro unveiled his 23-man squad for the match-day fixture in Monrovia, Liberia, on on Sunday, 18 June.

Nwachukwu was one of four home-based players who were invited for the trip to Liberia.

The three other home-based players are goalkeepers Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC) and

Rivers United defender Ebube Duru.

Reacting to his call-up, Nwachukwu thanked his club Bendel Insurance, his family and fans for their support.

“Glad to have made it to the national team Super Eagles squad for the AFCON qualifying match against Sierra Leone,” the midfielder wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to my people at Bendel Insurance, to my family and fans across the world.

“Let’s keep flying together.“

Nwachukwu is currently featuring for Bendel Insurance at the NPL Super Six playoffs in…