Peseiro Unveils 23-Man Squad For Sierra Leone Clash

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has invited captain Ahmed Musa, goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, defender William Ekong, midfielder Alex Iwobi and forward Moses Simon among others for next weekend’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia.

In-form forward Victor James Osimhen, whose 31 goals in all competitions for SSC Napoli this season helped the Italian giants to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League and to their first Italian Serie A title in 33 years, tops the strikers’ list. Osimhen has also recently been honoured with the National Award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by the Government of Nigeria, and has received a special ball and jersey from world football-ruling body, FIFA for his magnificent season.

Home-based goaltenders Victor Sochima and Olorunleke Ojo are also called, as well as Rivers United defender Ebube Duru and Bendel Insurance FC midfielder Divine Nwachukwu.

Defenders…