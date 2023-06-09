Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti Debunks Brazil Rumours

Real Madrid manager CarloAncelotti has cooled talk about taking the Brazil job.

The Italian is the Brazilian Confederation’s priority for the Selecao.

But Ancelotti has declared he’s happy in Madrid, stating: “I feel good in Madrid, I have a splendid relationship with Florentino Pérez, life here is magical.

“Madrid is the ideal city.”

He also told Il Giornale: “My team, between the League, cups and the World Cup, ends the season with 73 games. From December 30 to March 12 we played non-stop, except for one week, moving between Morocco and Arabia. It can’t go on like this. Either UEFA and FIFA agree or the health of the players no longer matters.”

