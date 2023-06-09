Remo Defeat Lobi, Boost Champions League Qualification Hopes

Remo Stars recorded their first win in the ongoing NPL Super Six playoffs after defeating Lobi Stars 2-0 on match-day four on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Remo went into the fixture on the back of three straight draws.

First half goals from Junior Lokosa and Adams Olamilekan was enough to seal the win for Remo.

The win temporarily took Remo to second (Champions League qualification spot) on six points in the six-team table.

For Lobi, they are bottom on just two points after four games played.

Remo opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Lokosa headed home a deft cross from Sodiq Ismail.





Remo players celebrating with Junior Lokosa

In the 27th minute Olamilekan slotted the ball in from a cut back by Seun Ogunribide to make it 2-0.

The final game of match-day four will see Enyimba take on Sunshine Stars.

Enyimba, on five points and currently in third spot, can reclaim first…