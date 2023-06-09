Shorunmu Hails Peseiro’s Inclusion Of

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has lauded Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro’s inclusion of four home based players in his 23-man squad that will face Sierra Leone in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Peseiro stuck with some of his regulars such as Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Wilfred Ndidi, William Ekong, Alex Iwobi, and Moses Simon.

Also called up are four home based players such as Victor Sochima and Olorunleke Ojo, two home-based goalies, as well as Ebube Duru of Rivers United and Divine Nwachukwu of Bendel Insurance FC.

Reacting to their invitation, Shorunmu told Completesports.com, that he’s delighted with their call up and hope they can utilise this rare opportunity.

“I am really happy with the invitation of these players to the Super Eagles for the game against Sierra Leone. However, I will be more delighted if they are given the opportunity to prove their worth in the colours of the senior national team.

“Their performance in…