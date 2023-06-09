UCL: Manchester City Must Stop Lukaku, Martinez

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says Inter Milan’s attack could be vital against the Citizens in the UEFA Champions League final the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

City and Inter are set to meet in Champions League final for the first time ever at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul on Saturday night.

In an interview with FourFourTwo.com, Aguero said that Inter have great forwards that could help them win the game.

“Inter have great forwards,” Aguero said.

“We are talking Edin Dzeko, but we must also talk about Lautaro Martinez who has overcome his physical problems after the world cup, has been key for the Italian club, and if we add Romelu Lukaku, we see the power they have.”

Inter Milan have won the Champions League on three occasions (1963/64, 1964/65 and 2009/10) while Manchester City are yet to win the title.

